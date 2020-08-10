Man arrested for shooting in Colonia Juan Pablo II

Mérida, Yucatan (August 10, 2020).- A 44-year-old man who fired shots with a firearm on Friday, August 7th, in Mérida’s Juan Pablo II subdivision was detained by investigating agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).
The suspect, Carlos Alberto R. S., originally from the state of Durango and a resident of the Tixcacal Opichén de Mérida subdivision, was detained in his car, while he was trying to leave the scene. He was found in possession of a .32 caliber pistol, which was secured by the police officers.
Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) also assured him cartridges of the same caliber and collected the evidence to integrate the corresponding investigation file.
The individual fired his gun into the air while arguing with another person about debt issues, according to the citizen complaint made to the 9-1-1 emergency number.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
