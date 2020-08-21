Lopez Obrador’s brother caught with the hand in the cookie jar

The videos of President Lopez Obrador’s brother receiving money for the campaign. Who delivers that money? The new anti-corruption czar for drugs, David Leon.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico/Latinus) – Pío López Obrador, the brother of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was videotaped receiving the money to supposedly strengthen Morena in the state of Chiapas, ahead of the 2018 presidential elections.

In videos broadcast by the information portal Latinus, Pío, and David León Romero, proposed by the president as directors of the company for distributing medicines, appear and hand over packages with the resources to the president’s brother.

León Romero reacted in networks: he accepted that he collected resources for Morena in 2015, when he was a consultant, not a public official, and said that he would not protest at his new position so as not to affect López Obrador’s government.

“Must be about five years old (the videos). From Nov. 2013 to Nov. 2018, I was a consultant, not a public servant. My way of supporting the Movement was to collect resources among acquaintances for assemblies and other activities. While the situation I’m going through is being clarified, and not to affect the @GovernmentMX, I will not take protest as a member of the team of @SSalud_mx,” he published in his Twitter account.

En tanto se aclara la situación por la que atravieso, y para no afectar al @GobiernoMX, no tomaré protesta como integrante del equipo de @SSalud_mx. — David E. León Romero (@DavidLeonRomero) August 21, 2020

On July 30, the president described León Romero as “one of the best public servants” in his government, and therefore appointed him in charge of the new medicine distribution company.

Social networks have gone to the president’s throat, questioning his so-called “honesty.”

According to the GENERAL LAW OF ELECTORAL INSTITUTIONS AND PROCEDURES, in Article 401.

1. No contributions or donations in cash, precious metals, and stones, or kind, by themselves or through an intermediary, may be made to candidates or Independent Candidates for elective office, under any circumstances: a) The Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of the Federation and the entities, as well as the city councils; b) The dependencies, entities or organisms of the Federal, state or municipal Public Administration, as well as those of the Federal District; c) The federal, state and Federal District autonomous organisms; (d) Foreign political parties, individuals or legal entities; (e) Trade unions and corporate organizations; (f) International organizations of any kind; (g) Ministers of worship, associations, churches or groups of any religion; (h) Persons living or working abroad; and (i) Mexican companies of a commercial nature

In short… David Leon broke the law. AMLO’s brother broke the law. If AMLO knew about the money, he broke the law too.

So much for AMLO’S honesty.

