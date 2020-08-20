Long lines at the bus stops in Mérida, despite new measures

Despite the fact that the staggered schedule for the opening and closing of businesses in the city began on August 18th, in order to reduce mobility and with it the risk of contagion of Covid-19, at Mérida’s downtown bus stops the lines were long during “peak hours”.

The measures began on August 18th, with a grace period to allow users and businesses to adapt, but by next Monday they will be fully mandatory.

The intention is that bus stops will not be saturated and the number of pedestrians in the downtown area can be reduced. However, the scene was the same as in previous days, when the lines of users waiting for the bus or the combi seemed endless.

The number of people waiting for transport to the north of the city could be counted by the dozens.

At that same time, the comings and goings of people were considerable, taking into account that Yucatan is still at orange traffic light (Semaforo Naranja) because of the number of cases.

Much like in previous days, the area around the Lucas de Gálvez and San Benito markets, as well as streets where there are shops, were full of people not respecting the “healthy distance” in many cases.

Citizens such as an elderly lady who admitted that she should not go out, but “went down” to the Centro to buy yarn to entertain herself during the contingency.

