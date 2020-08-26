Law reform looking to benefit our four-legged friends

Larger Fines and sanctions against cases of abuse
The State’s Criminal Code considers animal abuse a crime, but the lack of follow-up on these cases is the problem, both by the authorities and by the citizens filing the complaint.
For this reason, a new initiative is being analyzed to reinforce these guidelines, including the fact that they are being prosecuted ex officio and without the need for a complaint.
Harry Rodríguez Botello Fierro, a representative of the Green Ecologist Party (PVEM) and president of the Environmental Commission of the Congress, anticipated the following:
“We are working on an initiative to make transparent the range of action of the different orders of government so that the mistreatment of animals will be prosecuted ex officio, as well as that which refers to fines, among other points”.
In the last few days, several aggressions to animals have been registered in Yucatan, like one of a dog that was attacked in Tizimín with a machete last week and the puppies of dogs whose feet were burned when unknown substances were thrown at them.
Faced with this situation, especially the fact that the number of cases is increasing, Congressman Rodriguez Botello was sought, who promoted reforms to the State Penal Code in favor of the defense of animals.
As he recalled, in 2013, animal abuse was made a crime in the state.
“This is necessary as we seek to empower the Prosecutor’s Office so that it can investigate any video or action of mistreatment on social networks or the Internet, this way they can act without a complaint,” he said.
We will also seek to double the penalties, both prison and fines, with the main purpose of inhibiting these bad acts against animals.
“I am going to present an initiative that I have been working on for some time, where we find the points that we have already mentioned, as well as adjustments to the text of the law, including changes in relation to fines, their qualification and quantification, besides increasing the amounts,” he stated.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
