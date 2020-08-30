“Lady3Pesos” gets fired for insulting supermarket employees (VIDEO)

Mexico City.- The woman who was caught on video insulting supermarket personnel, nicknamed in social networks as #Lady3pesos, was fired from the company where she used to work.

The real estate company Century 21 House Hunters affirmed, in a statement published on its official Facebook page, that the collaborator was discharged from the institution.

” We regret with great sorrow and disappointment what happened and we disclaim the inadmissible conduct of this advisor, who has been terminated from our company and from the entire Century 21 network,” the company reported.

In the video that went viral on YouTube, the woman is seen complaining about the rules of healthy distance in a supermarket, where she was forbidden to enter with her minor daughter.

Given this situation, #Lady3pesos goes beserk, starts claiming back the five pesos she paid for the parking lot, and insulting the supermarket security personnel.

” Give me back my five pesos from the parking lot, oh, of course, you’re a naco (a despective word, which could be equivalent to the “N”… word in the US), you earn three pesos a month,” she said insulting one of the supermarket workers, which earned her the nickname #Lady3pesos.

At some point, she starts calling the workers “pendejos” which is very bad insult in Mexico.

On social media, netizens celebrated and recognized the company’s decision to fire this woman.

