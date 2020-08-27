Kitchens for Disney, luxury apartments and five-star hotels in the US are made in Kanasin

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- The new Woodgenix Skypark plant, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, August 26th, by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, has already begun operations in a large area in Kanasín.

Woodgenix is a manufacturer of kitchens that are used in Disney entertainment centers, luxury apartments, and five-star hotels in the United States.

The industrial complex required an investment of 1.3 billion pesos, it is the second plant in Yucatan of Woodgenix Skypark, a company that operates with Chinese capital, and it generates 490 direct jobs.

Kanasin is located 6.4 kilometers (3.1 miles) south of downtown Mérida

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the factory that was built in the municipality of Kanasín, in an area of ​​50 thousand square meters that includes assembly of boxes, assembly, packaging, design area and painting.

The company’s operations manager, Guillermo Mena Rodríguez, said that the firm decided to invest in Yucatán because of its strategic position, the favorable climate for doing business, the specialization of the workforce and the support of the state government.

He stressed that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Woodgenix Skypark fulfilled its commitment to open its factory in Yucatán in a timely manner.

“After a year of construction and installation work at its plant in Yucatan, the Asian company started its operations with the production of stoves that will be sent to the United States by ship, from the port of Progreso,” he said.

The total investment in the plant will reach 3.7 billion pesos since the Kanasín project is scheduled in two growth stages.

In this first stage, 1.3 billion pesos were invested and for the second phase, it is expected to invest 2.4 billion more, in order to increase its production in Yucatan.

The new Woodgenix factory is one of the 16 state, national, and international companies that are making a total investment of 40 billion pesos to create 30,000 new jobs in the state of Yucatan.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments