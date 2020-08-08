Joaquín Díaz Mena tests positive for Covid-19

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Yucatecan politician Joaquín Díaz Mena has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be kept in isolation to comply with medical protocols.
Huacho Díaz, as he is better known, is AMLO’s closer collaborator in Yucatan, he presides the MORENA party in the state and was appointed as “superdelegate” (a new political position created for each Mexican state by the AMLO administration).
Huacho was recently notified by the Issste that he tested positive for coronavirus.
“I have faith in God and optimism that everything will work out,” he wrote on social media when he broke the news.
“A hug and take care. Stay at Home ”, recommended the representative in Yucatán of the federal government.
A few days ago, the so-called “superdelegate” was in Tekax, where he laid the first stone of the Banco del Bienestar in that southern city.
He was also touring other parts of Yucatan delivering various federal government support, such as pensions for senior citizens in municipalities across the state.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
500 kilos of Marijuana confiscated by the Army in Mérida
The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena),.
-
Cinema theaters to reopen on Wednesday, August 12th in Mexico City
Next Wednesday, August 12th, and after.
-
Trump hosts press conference filled with falsehoods
Trump hosted a press conference at.
-
Inflation grows in Mexico
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico/Excelsior) – During.
-
Canada hits back at U.S. with 2.69 billion dollar retaliatory tariffs.
Canada will tax everything from golf.
-
51,311 deaths caused by Covid-19 in Mexico
On Friday, August 7, Mexico registered.
-
Yucatan experts and local legislators ask for safe spaces for bicycles and road safety education in schools
“The bicycle should be the great.
-
U.S. travel warning puts virus-battered Mexico on par with war-torn nations
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The U.S..
-
Tourist caught on video harassing whale shark in Quintana Roo
Environmental officers say an investigation is.
-
What white women in a key county think about Trump
It is no secret to the.
Leave a Comment