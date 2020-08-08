Joaquín Díaz Mena tests positive for Covid-19

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Yucatecan politician Joaquín Díaz Mena has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be kept in isolation to comply with medical protocols.

Huacho Díaz, as he is better known, is AMLO’s closer collaborator in Yucatan, he presides the MORENA party in the state and was appointed as “superdelegate” (a new political position created for each Mexican state by the AMLO administration).

Huacho was recently notified by the Issste that he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have faith in God and optimism that everything will work out,” he wrote on social media when he broke the news.

“A hug and take care. Stay at Home ”, recommended the representative in Yucatán of the federal government.

A few days ago, the so-called “superdelegate” was in Tekax, where he laid the first stone of the Banco del Bienestar in that southern city.

He was also touring other parts of Yucatan delivering various federal government support, such as pensions for senior citizens in municipalities across the state.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







