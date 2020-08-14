Insurance companies in Mexico at breaking point

In the last five months, medical treatment for patients with coronavirus was located in 429,615 pesos, on average, according to the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions. Care by covid-19 is the most expensive; insurance pays less for diabetes patients.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Caring for covid-19 patients is more expensive for insurance companies than paying for other types of treatment.

In the last five months, coronavirus care has become the most expensive, with 429,615 pesos on average, according to the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS).

Edgar Karam, vice president of the agency, explained that the cost is derived from the fact that medical personnel who care for patients must be highly equipped, and that a significant proportion of patients are admitted to intensive care.

It is not the same care for diabetes, where only one injection, mouth cover, and the person who has to administer the medication are counted. For coronavirus, hospitalization, intubation, oxygen, and other processes may be required.

This amount covers the average duration of the disease in each person, ranging from two to six weeks, which exceeds the care for acute respiratory illness amounting to 365,821 pesos, for five months, to the costs of kidney failure, which are 364,292 pesos, and diabetes, which reaches 307,816 pesos.

The requests for compensation received by the insurance companies for covid-19, four thousand 488 million pesos, reported AMIS.

By August 10, 6,641 people had registered with primary medical insurance, whose claims total of 2.8 billion pesos, in addition to 8,267 deceased people with life insurance, whose compensation equals 1,68 billion pesos.

