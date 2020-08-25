In 2020, Drive-in returns to Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (August 25, 2020).- The Covid-19 pandemic has led to many changes in the lives of Yucatecans, who have had to adapt to a new way of life, and now, some things from the recent past are also returning.

One of those retro practices is the return of the drive-in theater, which will be set at the Carta Clara Show Center.

This experience, which will be unprecedented for people born after the 1980s, will be available from September.

The organizers of the “Auto Experience”, as they call it, assure that the drive-in is being organized observing all the care and health protocols established by the state government to safeguard the health of all attendees.

In addition to movie productions, standup comedy nights will be offered too.

For now, the Auto Mérida Experience begins its new season in September with a movie show.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments