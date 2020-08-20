Implementation of staggered schedules for economic sectors has commenced

Urban mobility and transportation is distributed

Merida, Yucatan – The new schedules for sectors agreed upon by the state government and the Yucatan Business Council of Coordination began this Wednesday to protect the health of Yucatecans, avoid crowding, and reduce infections.

As was reported last week, this staggered schedule will be implemented from this day to Friday, August 21 to allow time for users and businesses to adapt to the new measures and, as of the following Monday, August 24, will become fully mandatory.

These measures were taken when analyzing public transport service data collected since the beginning of this health contingency.

The new provisions establish that the hours in which the construction sector will work will be from 7 am to 6 pm, while the industrial sector will operate from 9 am to 7 pm.

Professional services and the government sector will work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while shops in Merida’s Centro will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Shops outside Centro will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It should be noted that the measures regarding transport mobility remain with the same restrictions, only actions will be implemented to efficiently distribute the flow in the new schedules, so it is important to consider that public transport will continue to work in limited hours from 5 am to 10 pm.

Also, circulation remains restricted throughout the State after 10:30 p.m. and until 5 a.m., and in coastal municipalities after 9 p.m. and until 5 a.m.

Given this situation, the State Government reiterates that it is the responsibility of business and commercial managers to adjust their work itineraries, taking into consideration the travel time and schedule limitations for their employees, so that they can return to their destinations before 10:30 p.m.

The activities, businesses, and shops not mentioned, will continue to operate according to the indications previously established.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments