“I’d be the first to get the Russian vaccine”. – AMLO

Lopez Obrador says these two nations must show the efficacy of their drugs, he says; there would be contact with presidents if drug results are positive, he announces.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – If the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia proves to be effective, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he would not only contact his counterpart Vladimir Putin to seek to acquire the drug but he would be the first to use it.

When questioned about the Sputnik V, which Russia has begun producing to apply in a month, the president said only if it is proven effective, Mexico will maintain contact with the Kremlin for the acquisition of the drug.

“In this important matter, there should be no ideologies, there are, of course, ideas, but health comes first. If we see that it works and it is effective, we establish communication, and if there is availability, go ahead,” he said.

López Obrador said at the National Palace that he would be willing to be the first in our country to use the Russian vaccine to clear up doubts about the drug.

“So that there is no doubt about the importance it has for us, I would be the first to be vaccinated, because I care a lot, but we have to guarantee that it is something effective and that it is within reach of all the people,” he said in his morning conference.

The president hinted that the scenario would be the same for the possible vaccines being developed by China and the United States. He considered that the health of citizens is a priority, so in addition to the AstraZeneca vaccine, other options are being considered.

He added that his administration has the necessary resources to acquire vaccines against Covid-19 abroad and carry out a national vaccination campaign.

The head of the federal executive recalled that next November could AstraZeneca pharmaceutical, with which a memorandum of understanding was signed, present the results of Phase III of its possible vaccine, which will be analyzed by Cofepris. It will determine whether or not Mexico can start production of the drug, so, in case of an endorsement, this process would begin in the first quarter of 2021.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments