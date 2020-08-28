How To Move From The USA to Mexico

Mexico is one of the most popular destinations for those living in the United States to relocate to. Over 1.5 million American expats are living in Mexico, making a living, pursuing education, or living out their retirement. If you have ever thought about moving to Mexico, you probably don’t know where to start. Like those who moved before you, you will need to prepare for a move to Mexico. These preparations often require calling on the professional help of skilled Mexico international movers.

Before Your Move

As an American, it is relatively simple to obtain the FM3 visa, which grants you the ability to stay in Mexico for a period over six months. This visa is not a permanent solution if you plan to move, though. You can obtain it with identification documents and proof that you can financially support yourself within the Mexican economy.

The FM2 visa is an immigrant visa and will be required for permanent relocation. If you hold the FM2 visa for five years, you can apply for permanent residency or citizenship. As always, it is recommended that if you are looking to obtain a visa for an extended stay or permanent residency, you should hire an immigration lawyer to help you with the specifics of the documentation and requirements.

You will also need to make sure you have lined out your finances, your job, and your residence before making a move to Mexico. You will want to decide if you are going to rent a place to live or if you are going to put down permanent roots and purchase a home. If you choose to buy a home, you may be required to produce extra paperwork and wait an additional period before physically moving your belongings.

Executing Your Move

Before trying to move your household items across the USA and Mexico border on your own, you may want to consider what a professional international moving company can do for you. When you try to handle your own move across international borders, you are likely to forget essential documents or critical pieces of information.

You won’t forget these steps on purpose, but they can cause some serious complications for you when trying to cross the border. Enter the professionals, the ones who have handled moves like this so many times that they know the forms and the procedures for moving just about anything across the border.

Once you have chosen the professional company you will use based on their competitive and transparent pricing (don’t forget experience), you can start the process. Most of these professional companies offer packing services too, which means you could have a hands-free moving experience, should you choose to go that route.

You Can Ship Your Car

The right international moving company is also going to be able to accommodate car shipping to Mexico, along with your belongings. Luckily, if the item you are importing from the United States into Mexico meets NAFTA compliance, you won’t be required to pay a tariff for import. Since you are planning on moving to Mexico indefinitely, you are also exempt from the customs processing fee.

If you are unsure you qualify for a tariff-free import into Mexico, your moving company will be able to help clarify everything for you. Those companies that have handled multiple international moves understand the process and what is required.

Help From Your International Mover

When you plan on moving from the United States to Mexico, you have to be able to trust your international movers. Not only are these movers the ones who will be handling your possessions, and possibly your vehicle, they are also the ones who can help you with all the additional paperwork you may be required to fill out for customs. Because of this, you need to be able to know that the company you choose is the right one for you and your move. Pay particular attention to the reviews and the reputation of the company before you commit. Just know that your move to Mexico should not be hard, especially when you have the right moving company in your corner.







