Hotel sector, the most affected by pandemic in Campeche

Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche (August 10, 2020).- Since the beginning of the health contingency, the sector that has been hit the most is the hotel industry,.

“In the area of ​​hotel occupancy, however, in Ciudad del Carmen, due to the oil-related activity, there was not such a critical collapse as it occurred in the state capital,” said the Secretary of Tourism, Jorge Manos Esparragoza, who added that nine hotels in Carmen will receive their Clean Point Certificates in the coming days.

The official explained that the monitoring at the national level shows that the two places that have the essential activities for the energy sector, with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), are Tabasco, with Dos Bocas and Ciudad del Carmen, in Campeche, which has had a higher average occupation than the rest of the country, derived from business trips.

“At this time the most important thing is still health, taking care of ourselves and that as soon as possible this curve of contagions by COVID 19 can be lowered, several months have passed and there are still losses in the different areas, and the most affected sector is of course tourism”.

He recalled that five years ago, before the collapse of oil prices, there was occupancy of 84 percent, later plummeting to 25 or 30 percent and that in these months of the health contingency, the average fell to the lowest in history.

“Due to the essential activities of the energy sector in Ciudad del Carmen, the hoteliers registered a good occupancy, they have managed to counteract something, contrary to what happens in the capital, where there are a number of small and medium-sized hotels that, after the pandemic, will not be able to reopen.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments