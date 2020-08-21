Hotel employees in Mérida have not received a salary for more than a month

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- For more than a month, employees of the Holiday Inn hotel have not received the payment of the period corresponding to July 15 of this year.

The employees expressed their disagreement with the hotel managers, since in addition to the fact that their salary was lowered, now they are not being paid at all.

They reported that several workers from different areas are in the same situation, and although they have requested a solution, so far they have not received any.

“We are fed up with this situation, they have not paid us in more than a month. Neither the managers, the union, nor the supposed delegate respond to our claims, there are several of us who are in this situation and we don’t get an answer ”.

“In June they lowered our salary, and now we’re not getting paid at all! This is too much, these people treat their employees like garbage, we do not have anything to eat and the situation is unacceptable” they expressed.

The workers showed the screenshots with comments from their superiors asking them to continue waiting, but after the long wait, they decided to make their disagreement public.

“We want them to take action on the matter, they say we are family but they treat us like scum, they have left us without a salary for more than a month, we are literally dying of hunger. The union said to wait and we have waited but enough is enough. They don’t give us an answer or say anything at all” the Holiday Inn workers concluded.

