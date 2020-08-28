Governor Mauricio Vila reviews progress of the Maya Train Project

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with officials of the Government of Mexico to review the progress of the Maya Train project in Yucatán, which he reiterated that it will contribute to promoting the economic reactivation of the state and the region.

Together with the Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, Vila Dosal held a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Communications and Transport (SCT), Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal and the director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Rogelio Jiménez Pons, body in charge of the construction of this work.

At the meeting, the Yucatecan Governor heard the report of the works that are being carried out in the state as part of the sections corresponding to the Maya Train and its connection to the neighboring state of Quintana Roo.

Accompanied by the head of the Institute of Mobility and Territorial Urban Development (IMDUT), Aref Karam Espósito, Vila Dosal also learned about the projects related to this work, which will complement and promote regional development in the south-southeast of Mexico.

It must be remembered that section 3 Calkiní – Izamal of the Maya Train will have approximately 172 kilometers, two stations: in Mérida and Izamal; as well as two stops, in Maxcanú and Tixkokob.

Mérida will be the headquarters of the Operations Control Center, from where the planned departures and schedules will be coordinated, generating an additional source of jobs, so its consolidation will be of great benefit to the state and the Yucatecans.

In this context, the Governor of Yucatán stressed that the Maya Train will contribute in an important way to reactivate the state’s economy, especially in these times of economic challenges generated by the Coronavirus pandemic, for which he reiterated the willingness of his administration to continue working with the federal government on this plan that will impact the progress of the region.

Vila Dosal remarked that this project will allow the generation of new quality formal jobs, mainly in the secondary and tertiary sector, and indirect jobs that will be created as a result of this project, as well as commercial and tourist opportunities, which will come from the integration of the region.

The meeting was also attended by Jorge Nuño Lara, head of the Investment Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP); Eduardo Ortiz Jasso, General Director of the Strategic Projects Agency of Quintana Roo; Carina Arvizu Machado, Undersecretary of Urban Development and Housing and David Ricardo Cervantes Peredo, Undersecretary of Land and Agrarian Planning of the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu).

Also present were Manuel Santiago Quijano, director of Strategic Management and Institutional Liaison, Laura Nohemí Muñoz Benítez, director of Development, and Juan Emmanuel González Castelán, director of Fonatur’s Maya Train.

