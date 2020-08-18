Goodbye private investment. “There will be no brewery in Mexicali” – AMLO

“The results of the popular consultation will be respected, so the plant will not be built in Mexicali. Despite the insistence of the investors”.

MEXICO (Agencies) – AMLO said that the popular consultation results would be respected, so the one billion dollar plant will not be built in Mexicali. The federal government will not give Constellation Brands brewery permission, even though its directors are looking to set up in Mexicali, where the population rejected the project through a popular consultation, López Obrador said at the morning conference.

AMLO recalled that he met with the company’s directors to discuss the cancellation of the project. There, his government proposed granting them permits to operate, but in another region of the country. However, he explained that they are looking to stay in Mexicali and have even sent him alternative projects.

“It was clear that this plant cannot be built in Mexicali because that is what the people decided. A consultation was carried out. The people said no, and no federal government permits will be granted to operate the plant. That much is clear. I spoke with the plant’s directors, we agreed that they would look for options, but not in Baja California,” he explained. López Obrador mentioned that his administration had offered the company to operate in the southeast of the country where 70 percent of its water is concentrated. For this reason, he regretted that the businessmen insisted on Mexicali when there was already a decision.

As usual, AMLO repeated his usual rant: “Those who used to govern no longer do, so don’t be surprised, this has already changed. So, some insist and are looking for him. They want to turn him around and think we are going to get tired. Some say: ‘Well, this won’t take long, because that’s what democracy is like.’ “I will be there until the people want me to be, but while I am there, there will be honesty, order, justice, there will be no influence, and there will be a separation between economic and political power.”

López Obrador said those who do not like him get used to him better because if his mandate is not revoked, he will continue to lead the federal government until 2024.

