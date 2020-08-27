Giant Brick of cocaine secured on the coast of Mahahual

A package with 29.9 kilograms (66 pounds) of suspected cocaine was seized in Mahahual, and placed under the custody of the FGR
CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO – On Monday, August 24, a package with almost 30 kilograms of cocaine was secured by the Coast Guard 39 kilometers southeast of Mahahual, in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco, Quintana Roo.
This was reported by the Mexican Navy Secretariat, through a statement, which details that the package had inside 30 smaller packages of white powder, which had similar characteristics to cocaine hydrochloride with an approximate weight of one kilogram each.
The discovery took place on Monday afternoon when naval personnel onboard a Defender type vessel of the Naval Station for Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance (ENSAR) in Chetumal were carrying out routine patrols in the middle of the Quintana Roo coast.
Later, the packages found were transferred to the mainland, to be placed at the disposition of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), where the weight of the alleged drug was officially made known.
Finally, it is worth mentioning that the authorities did not report whether there were any people detained during the operation and it will be the representation of the Attorney General’s Office in Chetumal that will be responsible for integrating the evidence corresponding to the investigation file, to later proceed with the respective delimitation of responsibilities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
