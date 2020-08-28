Forecasters eye two developing systems in the Atlantic: Nana, Omar could be next up on the heels of Hurricane Laura

Although the remnants of Hurricane Laura are still drenching parts of the eastern U.S. Friday, there are already concerns about more storms stirring in the Atlantic Ocean.
The National Hurricane Center has identified two areas for potential tropical development, one in the central Atlantic, the other in the eastern Atlantic.
Both have a 30% chance of development within the next five days. For the one in the central Atlantic, the hurricane center said that “some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 mph toward the eastern Caribbean islands.”
For the other one, in the eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands, “some development of this system is possible early next week when it begins to move slowly westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic,” according to the hurricane center.
Should the systems develop into named storms, the next two names on the list are Nana and Omar. Storms get names when their sustained winds reach 39 mph.
Peak hurricane season lasts from about August 20 through early October with the pinnacle being Sept. 10. But this season has flouted climatology, with many more storms than average.
Seven of this season’s 13 storms have made landfall in the U.S., including hurricanes Hanna, Isaias and Laura.
That’s a new record for U.S. landfalls by the end of August.
Laura was the first major hurricane to make landfall this season, barreling into western Louisiana with 150 mph winds early Thursday morning.
One of the strongest hurricanes on record to strike the United States, Laura was blamed for six deaths in Louisiana.
“Laura rapidly intensified by a remarkable 65 mph in just 24 hours on August 26,” wrote Weather Underground co-founder Jeff Masters in his column for Yale Climate Connections. “That ties Hurricane Karl of 2010 for fastest intensification rate in the Gulf of Mexico on record.”
Source: USA TODAY
Comments
