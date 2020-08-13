Fonatur rules out new airport project in Mérida

So far, the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) has no project whatsoever in relation to a new aeronautical infrastructure in Mérida.

Recently, Iván Duarte Raúl Bermúdez, deputy director of Strategic Policies and Interinstitutional Liaison at Fonatur, and in charge of the Cancun-Tulum section of the Mayan Train, indicated that they are not contemplating a new international airport in Mérida.

So, it has been officially ruled out the possibility of a new airport in the Yucatecan capital.

It is not the first time that the issue of a new airport has been raised, in June of last year, the head of Fonatur, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, declared that it was being contemplated to close the International Airport of Mérida, Yucatán, and build a new one to the south of the city, which would be concessioned to a private operator and financed through public-private partnerships. However, months later, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, ruled out that any work or document is being prepared for this supposed work.

For his part, Héctor Navarrete Muñoz, director of Regional Airports of Grupo ASUR, indicated that for a year the meetings in this regard have been held and the talks have not been resumed but, they would support any decision taken by the federal government regarding a new airport.

However, he stressed that at the moment he does not officially know that there is such a project, and he also indicated that, as concessionaires of the federal government, they will continue working in the current airport as they have done in the last 20 years.

“The concession still has 30 more years to go,” declared Navarrete Muñoz.

