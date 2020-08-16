FONATUR releases data on how the Mayan Train Project will take care of the environment and fauna

The National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) launched El Tren y la Tierra, a summary of all the environmental actions, agreements, and collaborations that the Mayan Train Project has specified to protect the environment, in addition to answering some questions regarding this project.

According to the federal government, the document targets the non-specialized public, and its objective is to let people know about the environmental protection measures that are being taken in the construction of the Tren Maya.

“Learn how the environmental planning of the Mayan Train project is related to the environment. With this document you will be able to find out how the main expected environmental impacts are being addressed ”, Fonatur announced in an official account.

According to the publication, on the pages of this brochure you will find information that will “allow us to see the train with new eyes; as an ally for the conservation and recovery of our ecosystems and the natural wealth that inhabits them ”.

The first chapter of El Tren y la Tierra talks about all the actions to protect the Maya aquifer as part of the project. “Protecting this heritage is an obligation for all and the Maya Train Project has assumed, from the beginning, the commitment to collaborate with this objective.”

The second addresses the issue of land. “With the Mayan Train it will be possible to have an allied system to prevent the damage from continuing and, together with other important federal programs such as Sembrando Vida, reverse the damage that has already been done,” the document details.

Regarding the issue of reserves, Fonatur works with various federal authorities – such as the Directorate of the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve and the Government of the State of Campeche – and with associations – such as the National Alliance for the Conservation of the Jaguar, The Laboratory of Ecology and Preservation of Wild Fauna of the Institute of Ecology of UNAM or the Anima Efferus AC Group, among others – to ensure these objectives.

It also answers some questions such as: Will the Maya Train kill the peninsula’s jaguars? “Not. On the contrary, it will help to better care for its preservation.

In collaboration with the National Alliance for the Conservation of the Jaguar, biological connectivity studies have been carried out and the transit areas of the jaguar have been identified in order to trace the wildlife passages that will serve this and other species to wander safely across their territory. These wildlife passages will neutralize the negative environmental impact.

For decades the expansion of roads was done without taking into account the passages of fauna. The large number of wild animals that are killed each year – jaguars among them – are painful evidence of this. “

But according to Fonatur, this project is giving priority to the preservation of wildlife and the environment.

Download document at: https://www.trenmaya.gob.mx/ambiental/ (Spanish)

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments