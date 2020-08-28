Financial irregularities a problem in multiple Yucatecan municipalities

Superior Audit carried out 211 revisions to public entities

MERIDA, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico)-. This Thursday, August 27th, the head of the Surveillance and Evaluation Unit of the State’s Superior Audit Office (ASEY), Jonathan Garcia Ramirez, presented an executive report to the State Congress, in which he specified that 211 reviews of public entities and 9 audits were carried out without observations.

He explained that as a result of the ASEY reviews, in the case of the municipalities, greater irregularities were identified in the areas of registration and financial information of operations, personal services, transparency, and in the area of resource transfer.

In the case of public entities, the greatest irregularities occurred in the areas of acquisitions, leases and services, internal control, compliance with the General Government Law, property and real estate, and personal services.

In the case of decentralized public entities, the areas where the greatest irregularities occurred were registration and financial information of operations, personal services, internal control, compliance with the General Government Law, transfer of resources, as well as compliance with the Income Law.

As for the municipalities, García Ramírez explained that 1,399 observations were recorded, of which 836 were not resolved, 385 were partially resolved and 178 were resolved 100%.

Of the observations that were not resolved or only certain parts were resolved, a probable amount of 251,859.40 pesos was quantified.

In the case of public entities, he explained that 201 observations were submitted, of which 37 were resolved, 79 were not resolved, and 85 were partially resolved.

Of those that were not resolved or only certain parts, an estimated amount of 10,568.7 pesos was quantified.

With respect to decentralized public agencies, 97 observations were recorded, 39 were not resolved, 28 were partially resolved and 30 were resolved in their entirety.

Of those that were not resolved or only certain parts, an estimated amount of 3,495.1 pesos was quantified.

Congresswoman Milagros Romero Bastarrachea (Citizens’ Movement) regretted that there were unresolved observations in the above-mentioned areas, and proposed that mechanisms be sought, not so much to punish, but rather to eradicate bad practices and have clearer regulations.

