Feel like traveling? Take a bus trip across 18 countries

After months of sitting at home due to the pandemic, everyone wants to get out of their houses and travel to places other than their local grocery store. Well, in 2021, the ‘wanderlust’ ones can sign up for a bus trip that will travel halfway across the world.

Adventures Overland, an Indian expedition company, has launched a unique road trip that spans 2 continents and 18 countries in 70 days.

On this trip, people can travel all the way to London from Delhi and vice versa without needing to hop on a plane.

A luxury bus will transport 20 passengers across 18 countries in 70 days, giving passengers a chance to explore the pagodas of Myanmar, see giant pandas in Chengdu, hike in the Great Wall of China and even tour cities like Moscow, Prague and Frankfurt, amongst others.

Tushar Agarwal and Sanjay Madan, founders of the expedition company which is organizing the road trip, said that the first journey of the ‘Bus to London’ will take place in mid-2021, with hopes that coronavirus restrictions will ease by then.

Nearly 40,000 people have already registered their interest for the 70-day trip.

The bus would make its way across Myanmar, China and other Asian countries and would then travel across European countries before reaching London. The travel route will also include local guides.

The road trip, which is being touted as the world’s longest bus trip, costs a whopping $20,000, which is approximately Rs 15 lakh, however, one can also choose to do a part of the Delhi to London journey since it is split into 4 legs.

The trip needs preparation of roughly 6 months in advance. 10 visas will have to be processed by the company for those Indian passport holders who want to travel the whole journey.







