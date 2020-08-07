Farewell with Mariachi music for a Mérida nurse who lost the battle against COVID-19

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- With mariachi music and emotional displays of affection, a farewell to cherished and admired nurse Roger Melchor Zunza Matey who died as a result of Covid-19 took place at the Mérida Regional Hospital of High Specialty (HRAE).
Nurse and co-worker Rosa Estela Sánchez Quintal stated that the now deceased was a highly valued person at the Hospital, where he worked for the last nine years, not only because of his efficiency but also because he was a very kind, accessible, helpful and friendly person.
Roger was also admired because it was the livelihood of his parents, who are senior citizens and are now practically alone in the midst of the pandemic.
“He was a good companion and friend,” Rosa Estela said, while she posted a video of the mariachi playing at the HRAE staff at the farewell to Roger Melchor, whose body is seen next to a white truck, in which he was transferred to the Xoclán cemetery to proceed with the cremation.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom joins the grief that burdens Roger’s family and extends its sincere condolences.
RIP Roger Melchor Zunza Matey.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
