Family gathering in Kanasin ends up with a man stabbed in the face

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (August 22, 2020).- A family gathering in Villas de Oriente Kanasín ended with a brawl between brothers-in-law, one of whom ended up in the hospital and the other in jail.
A sister-in-law and the wife of the injured were also sent to prison for disturbances during the intervention of the authorities.
The events occurred on Saturday, August 22, at approximately 6 in the afternoon in a property located on Calle 69-A, between Calle 2 and Calle 6 of Villas Oriente Kanasín, where they were celebrating a family gathering.
Suddenly a fight broke out between Denis O.P., 42, and her brother-in-law Ángel C.M., 32, both drunk.
Denis got the worst of it because he was wounded in the face, near the nasal septum, with a knife attacked by his brother-in-law.
Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, arrested the aggressor, and took the injured person to the O’Horán hospital.
During the intervention of the authorities, a sister-in-law and the wife of the wounded man became impertinent, and apparently insulted the police officers, for which they were detained too.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fireworks & Controversy or a Middle Ground: Preview of The Republican National Convention
The city of Charlotte, North Carolina.
-
Mauritius calls for aid in race to contain catastrophic oil spill
The island nation of Mauritius has.
-
USMCA brings great business opportunities to the Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, August 22, 2020.- The.
-
Progreso, Yucatan registers 22 new infections in 24 hours
Progreso registered one of the highest.
-
3 American states with new COVID-19 cases linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Health officials in South Dakota, Nebraska,.
-
Canada is turning away American students
American students accustomed to easy access.
-
Coronavirus in Germany: The curious experiment to study how covid-19 is transmitted in massive events
Music lovers and mass events in.
-
House Democrats pass $25 billion dollar bill to fund US Postal Service.
The House has approved legislation that.
-
Mexico now, with more than 60,000 deaths, will double the number in 100 days. – University of Washington
Given the scenario of the pandemic.
-
The sewer has been opened. – Cases of collusion and corruption regarding AMLO and his “4T.”
AMLO’s credibility keeps falling. First the.
Leave a Comment