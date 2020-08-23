Family gathering in Kanasin ends up with a man stabbed in the face

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (August 22, 2020).- A family gathering in Villas de Oriente Kanasín ended with a brawl between brothers-in-law, one of whom ended up in the hospital and the other in jail.

A sister-in-law and the wife of the injured were also sent to prison for disturbances during the intervention of the authorities.

The events occurred on Saturday, August 22, at approximately 6 in the afternoon in a property located on Calle 69-A, between Calle 2 and Calle 6 of Villas Oriente Kanasín, where they were celebrating a family gathering.

Kanasin is located 6.4 kilometers (3.1 miles) south of downtown Mérida

Suddenly a fight broke out between Denis O.P., 42, and her brother-in-law Ángel C.M., 32, both drunk.

Denis got the worst of it because he was wounded in the face, near the nasal septum, with a knife attacked by his brother-in-law.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, arrested the aggressor, and took the injured person to the O’Horán hospital.

During the intervention of the authorities, a sister-in-law and the wife of the wounded man became impertinent, and apparently insulted the police officers, for which they were detained too.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments