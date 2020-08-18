Even after reopening, cinema theaters register low attendance

MEXICO CITY (August 18, 2020) – Most cinemas in Mexico reopened last Wednesday, August 12th, although with low attendance. According to figures from Canacine, 106,000 people attended the weekend throughout the country, 33,000 of them in Mexico City, while last year during the same period of time, 3 million tickets were sold.

Congressman Sergio Mayer, accompanied by Fernando de Fuentes, president of the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine), and Tábata Vilar, director of the Chamber, made a call to the people to go to theaters and reactivate this industry strongly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the conference, they announced that the pandemic affected 50,000 direct jobs and 150,000 indirect jobs in the film industry, and De Fuentes added that 12 complexes closed permanently in the country during these months, that is, 100 theatres, causing the loss of 600 formal jobs.

