European countries double down efforts to curb a second wave

Countries across Europe are doubling down on their efforts to curb a second wave of Covid-19.

​Many British holidaymakers gamble on Greece as it overtakes Spain.

Malaga, Spain (August 9, 2020),. Spanish police last night sent special units to nightclubs in the beach resort of Fuengirola near Malaga, Spain, to enforce health regulations on partygoers, including the wearing of masks and the practice of social distancing.

“The police pressure that is carried out is essential so that people who are resistant to the law end up complying with it,” police officer Jorge Moreno told The Associated Press, stating that since June 15, officers have issued 2,000 sanctions for rule-breakers.

Since lockdown was lifted in Spain, most new recorded cases of the virus fall within the 15-to-29 age bracket, according to a recent report by the Carlos III Health Institute. Northeast Catalonia has ordered all nightclubs to be shut down altogether.

Meanwhile in France, face masks will be mandatory in busy outdoor areas in Paris from Monday, including open-air markets and along the banks of the River Seine; but not including tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees boulevard.

The rate of positive tests in Paris is now nearly double the national average, at 2.4 percent.

Source: The Telegraph







