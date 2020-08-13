Emilio Lozoya’s properties confiscated by the Attorney General’s Office

Alejandro Gertz Manero, Attorney General of the Republic, said that in no way is Emilio Lozoya being protected and pointed out that the former director of Pemex is willing to collaborate with the authorities.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz, affirmed that he already has insured properties of Emilio Lozoya, former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), and people related to him, so that there is repair of the damage to the Mexican State, caused by the purchase of the Agronitrogenados plant, which amounts to more than 400 million pesos.

Alejandro Gertz, Attorney General of the Republic, said: “There are no criteria of opportunity if there is no repair of the damage and the individual damage caused to the Mexican State has been specified, we know the size of it and we have seized assets that can cover a good part of what he owes ”.

The prosecutor participated in a virtual forum on Violence and Peace, organized by the Colegio de México where he was questioned by academics, one of the questions was about the differences in the procedure against Lozoya, who is on probation and Rosario Robles, who is in preventive prison.

Gertz responded that Lozoya is not being protected in any way and pointed out that, unlike Robles, the former director of Pemex is willing to collaborate with the authorities.

Alejandro Gertz, Attorney General of the Republic, explained: “This individual is making a formal offer and a complaint of facts, of a circumstance that has generated patrimonial damage of around 400 million pesos, he is presenting it, he is asking, in the other case there is no such thing and it is a damage for 15 billion pesos, where most or a good part of the public institutions of higher education in the country are involved, the hierarchy of damages would deserve solidarity behavior with the Mexican State to discover that famous so-called ‘Master Scam’, which not only damaged with billions of pesos but with repeated conduct ”.

This week, the prosecutor reported that Emilio Lozoya filed a complaint in which he pointed out that in the Odebrech case, former President Enrique Peña Nieto and former Secretary of the Treasury, Luis Videgaray, ordered him to give bribes of more than 100 million pesos to foreign advisers who collaborated in the 2012 campaign and pay 120 million pesos to legislators for structural reforms.

During the virtual meeting, he said that they are analyzing the evidence that Lozoya presented as part of the complaint and the people involved will have to declare, although if they did not do so, the investigation would continue.

Gertz pointed out that the Prosecutor’s Office remains independent in its investigations and procedures and said that there was a system to loot the country.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments