Emilio Lozoya reveals he handled bribes by instructions from Peña Nieto and Videgaray

The Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, announced that former PEMEX boss, Emilio Lozoya presented a complaint of facts in which he points out that there were a series of bribes for more than 100 million pesos that were used to finance the 2012 presidential campaign of Enrique Peña Nieto.

Lozoya assured that these bribes came from Odebrecht and that they were used for the 2012 electoral campaign for the presidency of the Republic.

He pointed out directly “the ex-president and his secretary of the Treasury” as the people who ordered that the money be delivered.

According to the prosecutor, Lozoya indicated that the money was given to electoral advisers abroad, who collaborated in the presidential campaign.

Gertz Manero also indicated that Lozoya indicated that there was “vote buying” during the years 2013 and 2014.

“In that specific case, we’re talking about 120 million pesos that were ordered by the same people to be delivered to one representative and five senators,” said the prosecutor.

Gertz Manero clarified that the names of the officials will be reserved due to the ongoing investigation.

In these cases, the systems that Lozoya pointed out that were used were that the two people he referred to gave instructions to deliver 84 million pesos to several legislators and to the finance secretary of a political party.

Then they gave him an amount of more than 200 million pesos to be used in the so-called “Electoral Reform”.

Lozoya said that he has four witnesses, receipts and a video of the delivery.

“From this moment on, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic has opened the corresponding investigation file and we will begin to carry out all the procedures. First the ratifications, then the presentation of witnesses, the expert analysis of each one of the receipts, and the video. And when the time comes, we will call the people he imputes to testify, ”Gertz Manero concluded.







