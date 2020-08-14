Eco-Bahía has managed to protect a total of 1,361 nests and send 7,653 hatchlings to the sea

The 2020 season is shown as one of the highest seasons recorded in Playa Aventuras, a place recognized nationally as the most important beach for loggerhead turtle nesting.

Riviera Maya (August 13, 2020).- The Fundación Ecológica Bahía Príncipe Tulum, AC for 20 years has carried out the successful “Program for the Protection and Conservation of sea turtles” in Playa Aventuras, a place recognized nationally as the most important beach in loggerhead turtle nesting.

This portion of the coastline of 1.5 km, it can host more than one thousand nests of sea turtles each year, of the Caguama and Blanca species, (Caretta and Chelonia mydas), both classified as endangered, which is why it is essential to work in actions that allow these emblematic species of great biological value to remain with us for future generations.

“Our efforts have focused on carrying out comprehensive work that has allowed us to consolidate ourselves as one of the most important protection programs due to the continuity and quality of the data generated on the beach. This has been thanks to the implementation of rigorous procedures that favor the development of natural processes, matching them with the highly touristy use of this whole region,” commented Katia Cordourier, Director of the Ecological Foundation.

“To achieve this, each year there is an experienced team working in the management of this species, in addition to complementing this important work with the participation of students of biological careers from Universities in the region who participate in the protection program through agreements, who also have the opportunity to live an experience of great value; contributing to the care of an endangered species.

“Due to the situation the world is going through, it has represented a challenge for our program. In order to work, we have taken all the necessary measures to take care of our technicians and the recommendations established by the health authorities have been followed.

The 2020 season is shown as perhaps one of the highest seasons recorded for our beach, this undoubtedly reflects the work done by each and every one of the people who have directly or indirectly supported the program during all these years.

We are in the middle of the nesting season and we have managed to protect a total of 1,361 nests and 7,653 hatchlings have been sent to the sea.

There is still a long way to go, but we are present and we will continue working together in the conservation of the sea turtle ”concluded the Director of the Fundación Ecológica Bahía Príncipe Tulum, AC.

Press release issued by the Fundación Ecológica Bahía Príncipe Tulum, AC

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







