Document with long list of names leaks in Lozoya’s case

Emilio Lozoya Austin, former director of Pemex, says he has witnesses and evidence of his statements in his complaint about the bribes from Odebrecht, a document that was leaked on Wednesday, August 19th, in which he points out the alleged responsibility of former presidents Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa and Enrique Peña Nieto, in addition to the former presidential candidates Ricardo Anaya Cortés and José Antonio Meade Kuribreña.

The leaked document consists of 63 pages and, besides containing a long list of names, recounts the schemes used to deliver the bribes.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the document is a copy of Lozoya’s complaint, although it assures that as an institution it did not deliver it to the media and that its disclosure is under investigation. Lozoya’s defense also disengaged from the leak.

Last night, former President Calderón Hinojosa accused “illegal use and media handling” of the alleged complaint and emphasized that this case “confirms that Lozoya (with the blackmail of having his mother imprisoned) is used by President López Obrador as an instrument of revenge and political persecution. He is not interested in justice, but in political lynching… ”.







