Deaths by Covid-19 in Mexico and the United States unstoppable

MEXICO CITY – The country reached 498,380 accumulated cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 54,666 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday, adding to the 5,858 infections and 737 deaths reported during the day, the Health Secretariat reported.

The reports reflected percentage increases of 1.18% in infections and 1.36% in deaths compared to the previous day’s figures, 492,522 cases and 53,929 deaths.

With the average daily growth in recent weeks, it is expected that Mexico will exceed the barrier of half a million infections and 55,000 deaths in the next 24 hours.

The country ranks sixth in the world in the number of confirmed cases behind the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa and third in global deaths by Covid-19 after the United States and Brazil.

In presenting the technical report of the day, the Director General of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, José Luis Alomía, confirmed that there are now 1,127,115 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Of these, 44% (498,380) were positive for the infection and 48% were negative (542,262). In addition, there are currently 83,473 suspected patients awaiting the results of the laboratory tests.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has an estimated 535,461 cases of which 8% (42,530) would be active because they had symptoms during the last fourteen days, and an estimated 56,598 deaths, the official said.

Since the declaration of the pandemic at the end of February, a total of 336,635 patients have recovered from Covid-19, Alomía said.

The hospital network reported an occupation of 12,765 (41%) of the 31,450 general beds available in the country while the occupation of intensive care beds is 35% or 3,775 of the 10,710 total.

Nuevo León, Colima, and Nayarit are the states in the country with the highest hospital bed occupancy levels, according to the health authorities. Mexico City and the states of Mexico, Guananajuato, Tabasco and Veracruz, are the entities that record the highest number of accumulated cases and together represent about 44% of global infections in the country.

United States

The United States reached 5,191,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 165,909 deaths on Wednesday, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20.00 local time (00.00 GMT on Thursday) is 52,839 more infections than on Tuesday and 1,429 new deaths.

Miami-Dade County posted a record of more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday due to late delivery of results from a private laboratory that “distorted” the daily count and current trends, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Of the 8,109 new cases in Florida today, 4,141 were in Miami-Dade, a county of 2.8 million people that has been the epicenter of the pathogen in the “Sunshine State” since the beginning of the pandemic five months and 12 days ago.







