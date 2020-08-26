Dangerous populism – AMLO’s government draws up the route for the prosecution for former presidents.

Let the people decide – López Obrador. This is how AMLO gave the green light to citizens or legislators to request a widespread consultation on the issue; he did not rule out presenting the petition himself.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico). – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered that the best way to carry out a referendum to ask society if former heads of state are being prosecuted for past cases, such as that of Odebrecht, would be for the citizens themselves to submit a request for a referendum or, failing that, for the legislators. However, he indicated that he does not rule out asking for it himself. “I am informing you about time. The best thing would be that the citizens provide the signatures; if there is not enough time, the second possibility is that legislators do it, and the third is that the President requests it. I am going to wait until the end, but I do not rule out the possibility of doing so, because it is a democracy, even if I vote against judging the former presidents,” he said.

The law establishes that from September 1 to 15, the President of the Republic, a third of any of the chambers of Congress or citizens, in a number equivalent to at least 2% of those registered on the nominal list of voters, can request a popular consultation on issues of national importance.

The President explained that the proposal arose from his demand for justice regarding the alleged cases of corruption. The former director of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, is being prosecuted in Mexico and the United States the former federal Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna.

To consult, the prosecution of former presidents.

AMLO mentioned that he could request 30% of a Chamber, 2% of the Nominal List, and not rule out asking for it himself.

He recalled that there are three mechanisms provided by the Federal Law of Popular Consultation to make use of this exercise: the request of the President of the Republic, one-third of any of the chambers of Congress or the citizens, in a number equivalent to at least 2% of those registered on the Nominal List of Voters, around 1,600,000.

He recalled that if citizens propose it, it no longer goes to Congress for approval, but goes directly to the Court: “Also the request, if approved by Congress, goes to the Court and the Court decides whether it is constitutional, that is if it is appropriate; and if it is reasonable, it goes to the INE to organize the consultation.

“I am informing you on time. The best thing would be that the citizens provide the signatures; if there is not enough time, the second possibility is that legislators do it, and the third is that the President requests it. I will wait until the end, but I do not rule out the possibility of doing so because it is a democracy, even if I vote against judging the former presidents”.

The proposal arose from his demand for justice regarding the alleged cases of corruption in which former Pemex director Emilio Lozoya is being prosecuted in Mexico, and in the United States former federal Public Security Secretary Genaro Garcia Luna must declare all those involved. He said the consultation could be held on the day of the federal election, June 6, 2021. “I don’t want to be an executioner, nor am I moved by revenge,” he said.

During his press conference, the governor explained that each of these processes should imply the return of what has been taken from the public treasury.

Other cases of popular consultation.

There are several cases, such as the Mexicali Baja California brewery. AMLO said: “In the case of the Mexicali (brewing) plant, it was not finished, and it could be stopped there. And there will not be a permit, even if they want to turn it around, as they think they will, it can’t be done; and that they claim those who gave them crooked permits because there both parties are to blame, it’s as they say colloquially, the one who steals the cow and the one who grabs the leg.”

But he also recalled the consultation for the Huexca thermoelectric plant, in Morelos, where the yes vote was held at a plant where there were only 100 meters of gas pipeline left to run.

Mexico City airport. 70% of those who voted against it have NEVER boarded a plane.

