CULTUR, with no intentions of opening Maya archaeological sites

The official notification must be given by the INAH
Merida, Yucatan – The Board of Directors of the Cultural and Touristic Services Units of the State of Yucatan (CULTUR) informed on Wednesday, August 26, that it will wait for the official notification from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) to address the issue of the reopening of archaeological sites across the state.
The head of CULTUR, Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, declared that up to now the state administration has not determined the opening of the archaeological zones, since this decision will have to be taken by the INAH, so there is still no precise date to open the ancient Maya cities to the public.
On August 26, it was reported that the federal secretary of culture, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, declared that “it is time to return to the cultural spaces in an orderly manner, social distancing, and with appropriate sanitary measures.
In addition, it was announced that as of September 7, the museums and archaeological zones administered by the INAH will begin a gradual reopneing process.
In this way, Chichen Itza and the other archaeological zones of Yucatan could soon follow the path of the other pre-Hispanic sites they intend to open next month.
In this regard, the director of the Patronato CULTUR, Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, said that he will address the issue with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, and specified that the notification of the reopening of archaeological sites should come from the INAH, not from the federal Ministry of Culture.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
