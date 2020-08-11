Crematorium closed at El Roble Agrícola: operated irregularly

MERIDA – In response to a citizen demand and in strict compliance with the guidelines established by the State health institutions, the City Council of Merida, through the Directorate of Urban Development, proceeded to suspend the activities of a crematorium located in the El Roble Agrícola neighborhood, which was operating irregularly, putting the health of the inhabitants of the area at risk.

In response to a call from residents of the neighborhood, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the foul odor coming from the place, municipal inspectors went to the establishment located at 437 32nd Street between 59 and 61, and after observing several irregularities proceeded to suspend activities.

They did not have permits

It should be noted that following the indications of the Court of Administrative Justice of the State of Yucatan, issued on June 7, 2017, after a contentious administrative trial initiated in 2016, the Municipality of Merida granted the land application permit for the construction of the crematorium, which marked the beginning of a process that the interested party did not conclude.

By not completing the corresponding procedures before the municipal and state authorities, the crematorium lacked the construction and land use licenses, indispensable requirements for its operation.

This situation became evident during the monitoring, as the crematorium managers were not able to show any of the permits and therefore their activities were suspended.

