Crematorium closed at El Roble Agrícola: operated irregularly

MERIDA – In response to a citizen demand and in strict compliance with the guidelines established by the State health institutions, the City Council of Merida, through the Directorate of Urban Development, proceeded to suspend the activities of a crematorium located in the El Roble Agrícola neighborhood, which was operating irregularly, putting the health of the inhabitants of the area at risk.
In response to a call from residents of the neighborhood, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the foul odor coming from the place, municipal inspectors went to the establishment located at 437 32nd Street between 59 and 61, and after observing several irregularities proceeded to suspend activities.
They did not have permits
It should be noted that following the indications of the Court of Administrative Justice of the State of Yucatan, issued on June 7, 2017, after a contentious administrative trial initiated in 2016, the Municipality of Merida granted the land application permit for the construction of the crematorium, which marked the beginning of a process that the interested party did not conclude.
By not completing the corresponding procedures before the municipal and state authorities, the crematorium lacked the construction and land use licenses, indispensable requirements for its operation.
This situation became evident during the monitoring, as the crematorium managers were not able to show any of the permits and therefore their activities were suspended.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Abundant Perseid meteor shower will be visible in Yucatan
It’s early August, which means the.
-
Emilio Lozoya reveals he handled bribes by instructions from Peña Nieto and Videgaray
The Attorney General of the Republic,.
-
Russia claims to have COVID-19 vaccine, they named it “Sputnik-V”
On Tuesday, August 11th, Russia has.
-
Cancun delays opening of beaches and Playa del Carmen opens in 8 days
Cancun is waiting for the health.
-
Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación guarantees peace in Guanajuato
Federal and state authorities arrested the.
-
Quintana Roo: the state with the most diagnosed cases of HIV/AIDS in Mexico
As of the second half of.
-
Video Showing Florida Police Attempting To Handcuff 8-Year-Old Draws Outrage
The arrest of an 8-year-old boy.
-
Suspected drug dealer arrested in fraccionamiento Del Parque after drug raid
Agents claimed drugs after citizen’s complaint.
-
AMLO’s government keeps scholarship money
The Federal Government took away from.
-
Coronavirus and facemasks – The benefits.
Facemasks not only prevent the spread.
Leave a Comment