Covid’s vaccines to be tested in Mexico: agreements with three companies

MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government has agreements with three companies to conduct advanced clinical trials in the country for possible coronavirus vaccines in the coming months, the foreign minister said yesterday.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said there is a memorandum of understanding between Mexico and U.S. pharmaceutical company Janssen and Chinese companies Cansino Biologics and Walvax Biotechnology, and that these agreements would ensure that Mexico has access to vaccines, if successful.
The clinical trials would take place between September and January. Mexico is in talks for possible trials with 15 firms.
The Mexican government has a bag of up to 100 billion pesos in case it has to buy doses of a vaccine against Covid-19, reported President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
And he added: “Even by buying them, the Mexican government would have enough funds, if they cost a lot of doses we have a reserve of up to 100 billion pesos,” he said in his press conference at the National Palace.
“If the cost of the vaccine is moderate, we have up to 50 billion pesos, and if it’s a low cost, up to 25 billion pesos”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
