Covid-19 new strain detected. It is 10 times more infectious.

This coronavirus mutation is found mostly in the United States.
PUTRAJAYA Malaysia (EFE – Press Cell) Malaysia sets off health alarms as Doctors in the Asian country revealed a strain of Covid-19 coronavirus with a 10-fold infection potential.
According to Malaysia’s Directorate General of Health, the D614G mutation can dangerously increase the spread of the virus.
The strain was detected in three of 45 cases investigated in a particular group, involving a restaurant owner who traveled to India but did not comply with the quarantine. “The strain could mean that existing vaccine studies may be incomplete or ineffective against the mutation,” explained Noor Hisham Abdullah, director of the agency.
However, according to a publication on the Cell Press website, the strain may not alter the studies that have been conducted in pursuit of the Covid-19 vaccine.
According to the studies, the mutation is found mostly in Europe and the United States. Besides, the fact that D614G will be more dangerous because of its ability to infect does not mean that it will cause new symptoms or a more severe picture of the disease, the World Health Organization said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Churches insist on reopening
Mass can be celebrated with sanitary.
-
Google Doodle pays homage to Mexican translator Librado Silva Galeana
Librado Silva Galeana was a translator,.
-
Two teenagers drown in Cancun
Two teens found drowned in Cancun.
-
The state government recognizes that Yucatán is going through an economic crisis in different sectors
The main sectors of the Yucatecan.
-
Unstable weather conditions will bring heavy rains to the Yucatan Peninsula
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- For the second half.
-
Local project celebrates 2 years of improving Cholul
In order to contribute to the.
-
Teenager caught stealing in Motul, Yucatan
MOTUL, YUCATAN (August 17, 2020).- A.
-
“I’d be the first to get the Russian vaccine”. – AMLO
Lopez Obrador says these two nations.
-
There are 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic, both are forecast to turn into depressions
Forecasters are watching two fast-paced tropical.
-
Thousands can’t pay their rent in CDMX and survive by auctioning off their stuff.
The terrible economic crisis left by.
Leave a Comment