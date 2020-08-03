COVID-19 keeps spreading across the globe

The peak of the curve does not seem to be near for countries like Mexico, which on Saturday registered 9,556 new infections and 764 deaths, giving more than 435,000 cases there are 47,746 deaths according to figures from the Federal Health Secretariat.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico has accumulated 47,746 deaths from Covid-19 as of August 2nd, with 439,046 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, according to Health Ministry officials.

Latin America Surpasses 200,000 Deaths

Latin America and the Caribbean have surpassed 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, which has forced authorities to impose curfews. Other countries like Spain are seeing worrying outbreaks that undermine any hopes of economic recovery.

With a total of 18.093.891 of confirmed cases and 689.625 deaths worldwide, The American Continent and the Caribbean have become the regions hardest hit by the pandemic, behind only Europe, which has recorded more that 210 thousand deaths and more than 3 million cases.

Brazil, has 94.104 deaths and Mexico with almost 50 thousand, are the two most affected of the Latin American countries, followed by Peru, Colombia, and Chile.

The United States, with more than 61,000 cases and 1,051 deaths in 24 hours, is the country hardest hit by the pandemic with almost 155 thousand deaths and more than 4.6 million cases.

With 685,780 deaths worldwide and almost 17.9 million people (of which 5 million 557 new deaths and 263,110 infected on Saturday alone), the planet is far from winning the battle against the coronavirus.

South Africa, the country on the African continent most affected by the pandemic, already has half a million cases.

Tunisia, whose economy depends on tourism and opened its borders more than a month ago, recorded the first death from the coronavirus after several weeks. However, there was a resurgence of those infected, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

In East Asia, countries that had controlled the epidemic are also experiencing new worrying outbreaks. The Japanese island of Okinawa has declared a state of emergency after finding an “explosive spread” of new cases, as in Hong Kong.

No tourists

With the historic collapse of the world economy, the collapse of GDP in the eurozone and the United States in recession, the health crisis caused by the pandemic may be long-lasting, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Saturday.

European countries, the region hardest hit so far by the coronavirus, struggle with the need to revive their battered economies and control the outbreaks.

This is the case in Spain, which is highly dependent on tourism. The decision of the United Kingdom on July 27th to impose a quarantine on travelers from this country and Germany, which has advised against traveling to some regions most affected by outbreaks, threatens to be the tip of the iceberg for the sector this season.

On the island of Ibiza, once one of the epicenters of tourism and partying, the clientele is scarce on restaurant terraces, and the hotels and tourist apartments are empty.

In China, the first country in the world to be hit by the covid-19, the pandemic consequences are being felt above all in employment, particularly among young people.

Despite the resumption of activity, entire sectors have been damaged, especially tourism and transport. Others, such as catering, are still operating at half speed.

The unemployment rate amongst young graduates was three times higher than the national average – 19.3% in comparison with 5.7% – at the end of June, according to economists from the UOB bank.

