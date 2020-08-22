COVID-19 controls in Mexico are limited and the epidemic is underestimated – WHO

GENEVA, Switzerland (Reuters) – The scale of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico is “underrepresented” and not fully recognized, the World Health Organization’s Dr. Mike Ryan said Friday.
La OMS afirmó que la pandemia por COVID-19 en México está "subrepresentada" y que las pruebas continúan siendo muy limitadas.— Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) August 21, 2020
"Los test son limitados con 3 por cada 100 mil personas por día, que se puede comparar con más de 150 por 100 mil personas en EE.UU": Michael Ryan. pic.twitter.com/Q4tn5AXn1k
At a briefing in Geneva, Ryan said the tests in Mexico were effective in about three people per 100,000, compared to about 150 per 100,000 in the United States.
22.969 billion people are infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and 799,632 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.
Every day, Mexico reports hundreds of new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to more than 550,000, according to data released by health authorities. Besides, the number of coronavirus-related deaths has risen to a total of 59,610 in the country, according to official figures.
