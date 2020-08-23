Coronavirus in Germany: The curious experiment to study how covid-19 is transmitted in massive events

Music lovers and mass events in Germany had a rare privilege in times of the coronavirus: to participate in three concerts in a row this weekend, which were planned for thousands of people.

LEIPZIG Germany (BBC World) – It’s not that the situation with covid-19 has improved in the European nation or that restrictions have been relaxed.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, more than 2,000 cases were reported there in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 232,082. However, the authorities of the city of Leipzig organized three pop music concerts on Saturday.

Before the event, all participants are given a covid-19 test and face masks and tracking devices to measure their distance.

The German press reports that the researchers will also use fluorescent disinfectants to track which surfaces audience members touch most.

Behind the project

For its implementation, the project received funding of US$1.17 million from the states of Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony. Experts believe its results can pave the way for the resumption of major indoor sports and musical events by determining realistic risk levels.

“The coronavirus pandemic is crippling the event industry,” Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister of Economics and Science, Armin Willingmann, said before the event. “As long as there is a risk of infection, no large concerts, fairs or sporting events can be held. That’s why it’s important to find out what technical and organizational conditions can effectively minimize the risks,” he added.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments