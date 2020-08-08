Cinema theaters to reopen on Wednesday, August 12th in Mexico City

Next Wednesday, August 12th, and after almost five months closed, 997 cinema theaters in Mexico City will be able to reopen with all sanitary measures.

Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City, indicated that the exhibiting companies have presented very thorough protocols against COVID-19.

She added that food can be sold in the complexes, contrary to what a document from the local authorities indicated weeks ago.

“There has to be a healthy distance at all times, if you arrive with your son you can sit together, but not more than two people will be allowed to sit next to each other,” she said during her morning conference.

“Cinemas have presented us with very well established and specific protocols, it is a big responsibility for all economic sectors to comply with the sanitary protocols,” she said.

The almost one thousand cinema theaters in the nation’s capital represent one-seventh of those registered in all the Mexican Republic.

Sheinbaum stressed that for now, theatrical plays do not have authorization to open yet, because unlike the cinema, the actors perform live, speak at loud, and that could be at some point a source of infection.

“Nowhere in the world have they been opened, we are reviewing the protocols; we are talking with the Ministry of Culture to open spaces for theater in the future, we will present them soon,” Claudia Sheinbaum concluded.

