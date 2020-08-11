Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación guarantees peace in Guanajuato

Federal and state authorities arrested the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel on August 2. José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, also known as “El Marro”, wreaked havoc in Guanajuato in recent years. The local gang is involved in fuel theft, kidnapping, and extortion.

Days after his arrest, alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) released a video to say the cartel is thankful for El Marro’s arrest and that bloody criminal organization will guarantee peace and security in Guanajuato.

In the video, the CJNG explains it launched a war against “El Marro” because he killed innocents and because he is a bad person.

“We know that there are still people from this gang of killers of innocents,” a cartel spokesman says in the video, a reference to remaining Santa Rosa Cartel members. “They will also fall. The best thing they can do is run.”

The CJNG’s “elite” group tells business owners extortions are over and says those who were displaced by violence can now return home.

This is not the first video released by the CJNG. Weeks ago, the bloody cartel released a video that shows members of an “elite” group who may have had military training. The Mexican government said the video was filmed near the border of Jalisco and Guanajuato. It showed around 75 gunmen dressed in military-style uniforms with a dozen homemade armored pickup trucks, an anti-aircraft gun, nine belt-fed machine guns, 10 sniper rifles, six grenade launchers, and 54 assault rifles.

José Antonio Yépez Ortiz was recently transported to a maximum-security prison known as “El Altiplano.” He is held on fuel theft, organized crime, and kidnapping charges.

In recent years, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel and the CJNG engaged in a brutal war to control Guanajuato. In a video released by the Santa Rosa Cartel, El Marro raised the possibility of allying with the Sinaloa Cartel in a bid to defeat the CJNG.

The war against the CJNG

David Rogel Figueroa, “El Güero,” founded the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel in 2014 and their main criminal activity was fuel theft.

According to federal authorities, the criminal organization gained notoriety when “El Marro” became the cartel boss. In 2017, it launched a war against the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel to control fuel theft, drug sales, kidnapping, and extortion in the area.



According to recent intelligence reports, the CJNG operates in Guanajuato municipalities, including León and Salamanca. It is fighting to control Cortazar, Celaya, Apaseo el Grande, and Apaseo el Alto.

Federal and state authorities indicated that the CJNG is involved drug sales, kidnapping, and extortion in León, Silao, Guanajuato, Irapuato, and Salamanca; nevertheless, the bloody cartel is not interested in taking over fuel theft.

