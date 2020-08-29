Caravan in Mérida to protest for Fernanda’s femicide

Fernanda G.M was killed on August 20th by her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend Enrique E., who later committed suicide with the same weapon he shot her. The events took place at a residence in Mérida’s Residencial Pensiones.
This happened in a country where 9 women are killed every day. In a country where women are not only murdered at home or in the middle of the street, but they are also murdered by men who claim “to love them”, in most cases, women are murdered by people they know.
Family members and friends of Fernanda GM called for a protest caravan this Sunday, August 30 in Paseo de Montejo to demand justice for the femicides in Yucatán.
The caravan announced on social networks will take place at 5:00 p.m. and the meeting point is “El Remate” on Paseo de Montejo. Participants were asked to decorate their vehicles with purple balloons and/or posters.
They also asked to participate virtually by taking a photograph with a poster and share it on social networks using the hashtag #NosFaltaFernanda, #NiUnaMenos and #ElAmorNoMata (#we’re missing Fernanda, #Not one less and #Love doesn’t kill).
Liz Esquiliano, Fernanda’s mother asked to add a photograph of her daughter to highlight the case. “Please, those who wish to support us posting Fernanda’s photo on their Facebook profile with the hashtag “#Niunamas” we would greatly appreciate it”.
A day after Fernanda’s murder, the first virtual march was called on social networks with the hashtag #YucatánFeminicida, which went viral at the national level and caused great indignation among thousands of women who ask to stop femicides in Mexico.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
