Cancun’s COVID Reaction Police sanctions 600 for failing to comply with sanitary measures

In its first week of activities, the Cancun Covid Reaction Police admonished around 600 people in Cancun, including one public transport driver who was sanctioned for failing to comply with health measures to prevent coronavirus infections.

Issac Janix Alanís, general secretary of the Benito Juárez City Council, reported that at least 400 received a warning last weekend.

He explained that the northern part of the Benito Juarez municipality was where more people received warnings, with 70 percent of them, especially in high-contagion neighborhoods such as Villas Otoch, Villas del Mar, in Region 102.

“In those places we have had the need to ask people to wear their masks, to keep a healthy distance, especially in sports domes, flea markets, and other types of commerce,” said Issac Janix Alanís.

However, despite the high number of reprimands, during its first days the Covid Reaction Police only had to make one arrest: a driver from the Maya Caribe urban public transport concession company.

COVID Reaction Police will sanction repeat offenders with 3 thousand pesos or 36 hours detention.

“For the next few weeks, we hope that there will be fewer exhortations because that would mean that there is more awareness and that is the objective (…) We expect more cooperation from citizens.”

Regarding the need to increase the strength of the COVID Reaction Police, which today has 30 elements, the Secretary-General of the City Council indicated that this option will be analyzed as the week passes and depending on the results that are generated.

He considered that an increase in elements for this group would not be convenient, since “it could generate a lack of control” in the monitoring of the performance of this group, the only one with the power to sanction those who disobey the sanitary measures.

