Cancun delays opening of beaches and Playa del Carmen opens in 8 days

Cancun is waiting for the health situation to improve and the epidemiological traffic light to turn yellow to reopen its beaches.

Playa del Carmen, which continues in orange like the entire north and south of Quintana Roo, has already announced that it will reopen the coasts on August 20.

This decision has been made on the basis that the traffic light will change to yellow on the following week, as advanced by the state governor, Carlos Joaquín González, who said that the municipalities of Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Tulum and Lázaro Cárdenas “are about to change to that color.”

However, the Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen) City Council has specified that the beaches will reopen from August 20 to 30, through strict surveillance mechanisms. Mayor Laura Beristain’s team has indicated that this determination was taken as part of a pilot program taking as a reference the experience of Los Cabos and other beaches of Baja California Sur.

Thus, together with the Secretariat of Civil Protection, Risk Prevention and Firefighters, and the Directorate of Physical and Mental Health, they prepare protocols for the enjoyment of the beaches that include the healthy distance between people, as well as the prohibition of alcoholic beverages.

“Its beaches will be opened to see how people behave, it will be a pilot program. I don’t know why they are doing it this way, but it is a matter for the municipality of Solidaridad to resolve ”, assured Vagner Elbiorn, director of the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) in the municipality of Benito Juárez (Cancun).

For their part, the hoteliers of Cancun, whose occupancy was limited from June 1st to 30 percent due to the epidemiological traffic light in orange in the north, are looking for their own traffic light exclusively for the Hotel Zone, that will allow them to increase the quota of rooms.

