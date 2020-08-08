Canada hits back at U.S. with 2.69 billion dollar retaliatory tariffs.

Canada will tax everything from golf clubs to washing machines… Other products that would have a tariff are bicycles, refrigerators, tripods, sports equipment such as bats and hockey sticks.

CANADA (Agencies) – Deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, said her country plans to impose 3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.69 billion U.S.) tariffs on U.S. imports in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would re-impose a 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum.

Freeland indicated that Canada is considering imposing a tariff on dozens of products, including golf clubs, bicycles, refrigerators, washing machines, tripods, sports equipment such as bats and hockey sticks, and aluminum beverage cans.

Initially, Trump imposed tariffs on aluminum imports in 2018. Last year, he canceled them on metals from Canada and Mexico to pave the way for the U.S.-Mexico and Canada Agreement (T-MEC), which replaced NAFTA. The T-MEC came into force on July 1 and was expected to stabilize trade between the three countries.

Trump said that he would reimplement the tariffs because there was an increase in aluminum exports from Canada to the United States in recent months, but industry organizations disagree with that statement. According to the Aluminum Association, Canada’s aluminum imports rose sharply from February to March, but have stabilized and fallen 2.6 percent from May to June.

