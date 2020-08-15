Campeche is the first state in Mexico to reach color yellow

The Federal Health Secretariat presented the new epidemiological traffic light for COVID-19 in which it is shown that Campeche is the first state in Mexico to reach the color yellow, six states are in red and the other 25 are in orange.
At a press conference from the National Palace, it was reported that in Mexico there are more than 55 thousand deaths and more than 511 thousand confirmed cases, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, explained that this new traffic light will be effective as of Monday, August 17th and until Sunday 30th August 2020.
Red traffic light
Cortés Alcalá recalled that the red traffic light “is the maximum epidemic risk for the population. What this color represents is a high incidence, a trend in hospitalizations that can also go up ”.
The states in red are:
Baja California Sur,
Colima,
Nayarit,
Zacatecas,
Hidalgo and
Aguascalientes.
Orange traffic light
For the states on an orange COVID-19 traffic light, the official asked to be “prudent when leaving for work, we must make adjustments in our social and daily labor life, in order to progress little by little to continue reducing the risk in which we are contagious ”.
He recommended the use of face masks and shields to avoid coronavirus infections, as well as to continue with the healthy distance measures.
The states in orange are:
Baja California,
Sonora,
Chihuahua,
Coahuila,
Nuevo León,
Tamaulipas,
San Luis Potosi,
Sinaloa,
Durango,
Guanajuato,
Queretaro,
Jalisco,
Michoacan,
Mexico state,
Mexico City,
Morelos,
Guerrero,
Tlaxcala,
Oaxaca,
Chiapas,
Tabasco,
Yucatan,
Quintana Roo,
Puebla and
Veracruz.
Yellow traffic light
The general director of Health Promotion announced that Campeche is the first state in Mexico to reach the yellow color of the COVID-19 traffic light, with statistics that represent conditions of medium to moderate risk.
“The fact that Campeche has achieved the yellow “means that there is hope because this epidemic is already reaching levels in which the epidemic curve is descending, the speed of infections decreases and we want to reach the lowest levels of contagion and of the epidemic risks in our country, ”said Ricardo Cortés Alcalá.
Campeche is the only state to reach yellow.
