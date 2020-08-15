California adds 10,000 daily cases of covid-19.

It is the first state in the country to exceed 600,000 infections, so they tightened the restrictions. The United States is the most affected country, with 167,200 deaths and more than 5.2 million cases.

UNITED STATES (Times Media Mexico) – The state of California became the first in the United States to exceed 600,000 positive cases of covid-19, the Health Department confirmed yesterday.

The mark was reached just ten days after the state announced that it had reached half a million coronavirus infections, an average of ten thousand new cases per day for ten days.

California, the most populous state in the country with more than 40 million people, only yesterday counted 10,800 deaths per covid-19.

In the spring, Governor Gavin Newsom was the first to order residents to stay home, go out only when essential, and wear masks and maintain sufficient distance to avoid contagion.

The orders had made California an example for other states, but contagion soared when the economic activity resumed.

After a summer in which outbreaks have been found, Newsom said Wednesday that the state “is about to turn the pandemic around.”

Now, 33 of California’s 58 counties are “under observation,” meaning they had exceeded the limit of 100 infections per 100,000 residents and therefore closed down bars, gyms, and others, and restaurants are offering only take-out or outdoor dining.

Although several counties are expected to take a step towards normalcy this week, San Diego County, for example, is registering consecutive days with less than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

THE PANDEMIC

-According to official figures, the new coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 756,000 people around the planet, and more than 21 million have been infected.

-Latin America and the Caribbean are the regions with the most infections, with 6 million, and the highest number of deaths, with a total of 237,360.

MEXICO

Mexico’s Health Ministry reported this Friday the accumulated figures of 55,908 deaths and 511,369 cases of COVID-19, adding the 615 deaths and 5,618 infections reported in the last 24 hours.

The infections and deaths contained in the daily technical report on the coronavirus, showed similar percentage growth of 1.11% in both statistics, compared to the previous day’s figures.

José Luis Alomía, director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, said that 1,156,852 tests had been performed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus since the epidemic was declared in the country at the end of February.

Confirmed cases in the country represent about 44% of the total number of tests performed and 48% – equivalent to 559,974 – that gave a negative result, Alomía said when presenting the day’s figures.

The official explained that in addition to the positive and negative results, 85,509 suspected patients are waiting for the results of their laboratory tests to know their clinical condition.

Considering a percentage of cases and suspicious deaths that will give a positive laboratory result, it is estimated that there may be 57,797 deaths and 549,043 cases.

The estimated active cases, as patients who develop symptoms during the last 14 days, are called, would reach 44,983, 8% of the total, Alomía said.

Mexico’s hospital network reported an occupancy rate of 12,374 general beds, 39 percent of the 31,640 available in the country to treat non-severe coronavirus patients, and 3,646 intensive care beds, 34 percent of the 10,708 available.

The states of Colima, Nuevo León, Nayarit, and Coahuila have the highest overall bed occupancy, all above 60 percent. In intensive care, only Colima and Nuevo León are above 50 percent occupancy, Alomía said.

The announcement of the COVID-19 risk traffic light, which will be in effect from Aug. 17-30, confirmed that there would be six states in red with maximum contagion, 24 in orange with high infection, and one state, Campeche, in yellow with medium risk.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments