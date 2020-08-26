Beekeepers of Tahdziú can’t make ends meet

Face costly migration of bees and Covid
TAHDZIÚ, YUCATAN – Beekeepers in the municipality of Tahdziú are having difficulties because of the lack of flowering, their bees have begun to migrate, which represents an economic loss for them since each beehive costs between 1,200 and 1,400 pesos.
Demetrio Valle Canté, a beekeeper of Tahdziú, said that he has already lost 35 hives, which represents a huge loss for the cost of each one (at least about $42,000 pesos).
“Our beekeeper colleagues are desperate because of this situation, and I have already lost a lot, so we will turn to the State’s Rural Development Secretariat to see if they can help us.
“To try to prevent the bees from leaving, we chose to feed them, but due to the health contingency that exists because of Covid-19, it is very difficult since we do not have the resources to buy sugar to give them.
“A bag of sugar costs about 800 pesos and in the face of the pandemic it is very difficult to obtain resources so that we can feed the hives; however, we are making an effort to do so,” he said.
“We do not know what to do in this situation, we sit and sadly watch as the bees leave, and with them, our hopes also fly away” he lamented.
Valle Canté explained that along with agriculture, beekeeping is necessary to sustain the families of the community. “There are many beekeepers in the population and it is the second most important activity for the people of Tahdziú after agriculture,” he explained.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
