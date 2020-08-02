August begins with new record of covid-19 infections in Mexico

9,556 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This means there are 434,193 confirmed cases and 47,472 deaths.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – August started with a new record of accumulated Covid-19 infections in Mexico after 9,556 cases, and 784 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours due to the Coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been a total of 434,193 confirmed cases and 47,472 deaths.

José Luis Alomía, general director of epidemiology, said the disease is active in 51,857 people. He warned that two Mexican states have an occupation of more than 70 percent of hospital beds. Nayarit has only 19 percent available and Nuevo Leon 21 percent, while Tabasco has 35 percent. Today there are only two that have less than 30 percent availability, we have talked about this level of security; in an inter-institutional way we are working with each of them so that through the reconversion or expansion they can have the necessary number of beds to be able to continue attending acute patients that use this type of beds,” he said.

He stressed that more than four months after the start of the health emergency by Covid-19, 6,394 critical beds with ventilators are free throughout the country, and 3,994 occupied, equivalent to 38 percent of the total.

“At least all the states have 40 percent or more available critical beds, always remembering that this is a situation that should be monitored not only in the national environment but also that the federal states do so in their state environments, primarily municipal and local, to prevent them from having a saturation that would prevent them from receiving patients,” he said. which happens to be inaccurate since in Yucatan as an example, people ara dying due to the lack of space in hospitals.

At the evening press conference, Lorena Rodriguez Bores, technical secretary of the National Council of Mental Health, said there is a significant increase in depression, suicidal behavior, and substance use disorder in the general population due to the pandemic.

She indicated that also, there is a significant increase in “Compassion fatigue and burnout” among health personnel.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments