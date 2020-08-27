As Laura batters Louisiana, a new tropical wave appears in the Atlantic

As Hurricane Laura spreads farther inland across southwest Louisiana, forecasters are beginning to monitor a new tropical wave in the Atlantic near Africa early Thursday.
The wave is moving west across the far eastern tropical Atlantic and is a couple of hundred miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update.
The system is producing disorganized showers in the area and has a zero chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next two days, according to the hurricane center. It has a 20 percent chance of development in the next five days. It is currently not a threat to Florida.
Forecasters say environmental conditions are expected to “gradually become more favorable over the weekend and into early next week when the wave moves into the central tropical Atlantic.”
Source: Miami Herald
